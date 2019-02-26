The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to stop the illegal trapping of Florida’s native songbirds.The illegal trapping of native birds has long been a concern in the state, particularly in south Florida, where trapping is believed to be widespread.
Birds are lost from the wild population and, in many cases, are seriously mistreated, as birds are killed or injured when illegally trapped.
Earlier this month the FWC began moving forward with a draft rule to include regulations regarding the use, placement, possession and transport of bird traps.
This rule would provide an additional tool to law enforcement officers to help stop the poaching of these birds, while still allowing for lawful uses of bird traps.
The public can provide feedback on the proposed rule by e-mail at Imperiled@MyFWC.com.
