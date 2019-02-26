The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved new rules for Shore-based Shark Fishing in Florida.
Shark fishing from shore has raised some concerns because it attracts sharks to feed in areas that often have low visibility and are sometimes where people swim and surf.
There have been calls to restrict or ban shark fishing from beaches, piers and bridges, but the state did not go that far.
Under new rules, shark fisermen will now have to get a no-cost permit before fishing from shore.
The permit will be required for all shore based shark fishermen 16 years and older.
The new rule also prohibits chumming when fishing for any species from the beach, and requires the immediate release of prohibited shark species when fishing from shore.
Its hoped the changes will increase survival of released sharks, improve information gathering of the fishery and address some of the public safety concerns related to the fishery.
The changes will go into effect on July the 1st.
