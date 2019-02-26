The St. George Island State Park should be open this weekend, just in time for chili cookoff.
The State Park plans to open its gates to the public on Friday March the 1st.
The park has been closed since Hurricane Michael tore across our area last October.
The park suffered major damage from winds and strong storm surge which destroyed structures and buried roads under sand.
The tall dunes bordering the drive into the park absorbed much of the force of the hurricane, scattering sand and plants over the park.
Repair work has been going on ever since.
Both boat ramps, kayak rentals, group camping, primitive camping and the family campground should be open this weekend.
The two large beach use areas, the East Slough Overlook Trail, and the East End Special Use Area will remain closed until additional repairs can be made.
The two beach use areas were hit especially hard by the storm.
