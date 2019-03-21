Damage from Hurricane Michael has topped 6 billion dollars in Florida alone.
According to the Office of Insurance Regulation website, as of March the 15th 142,057 insurance claims have been filed from Hurricane Michael, totaling nearly 6.1 billion dollars.
2275 of those claims came from Franklin County.
Gulf County residents have filed 8,150 claims, while Bay county residents have filed 86,608 claims.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach on October the 10th as a strong category 4 storm, causing widespread damage across Northwest Florida and a large section of Georgia.
