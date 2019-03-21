The Franklin County Tax Collector's Office on Tuesday celebrated one year of offering Driver’s License services.
Franklin County tax collector Rick Watson started the program on March the 19th, 2018 and said that over one year the tax collectors office has processed 2.453 transactions.
That includes issuing new licenses, updating licenses and registering license suspensions.
Watson pointed out that handling the license transactions locally saved nearly 2500 people from having to travel out of county to deal with drivers license issues.
Franklin County residents can go the tax collector's office at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola for Driver licenses, ID cards, and license reinstatement.
The office is also able to administer the written exam and driving test.
You will have to make an appointment to take the driving test.
You can make an appointment by calling 653-9323.
