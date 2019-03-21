The Franklin County Seahawks varsity basketball team got some well deserved recognition from the Franklin County Commission on Tuesday.
The seahawks were the class 1-A district champions this year and made it to the state final four with a 20 and 9 record.
Seahawks head coach Nathan West told county commissioners that the team has done a very good job for the past two years and are doing it the right way with hard work and dedication.
He said that the coaches are holding them responsible on and off the court and that includes working hard at school.
He hopes that the lessons the boys are learning now will make them better men.
And while the team made it to the final four they had hoped to do better.
Coach West also thanked the county commission and the community for all of the support they have provided.
Commissioners presented the team with a plaque for their outstanding season.
Commission chairman Noah Lockley said the team has bragging rights for life and he expects they' bring home the big one next year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment