Franklin County sheriff AJ Smith is taking the first steps toward creating a drug rehabilitation center in Franklin County and the Franklin County Commission seems to be supportive of the proposal.
Sheriff Smith told county commissioners that a local rehab center is needed to help the many people in Franklin County, and in surrounding counties, who are suffering drug addiction, particularly with methamphetamine.
He said 60 to 70 percent of the people in the local jail are there because of drug use or for doing crimes to get drugs.
Some people even come to the jail asking for help and the sheriff's office tries to find them space in centers in larger cities, but space is not always available.
What the sheriff would like to do is create a local rehab center in Franklin County where local people and possibly people from neighboring counties can get the help they need to get clean and possibly train for a job so they don't start using drugs again once they have completed the program.
He pointed out that the center would not only help address the drug problem, but would also address other crimes like domestic violence and burglary which tend to go hand in hand with drug use.
Sheriff Smith said it would be great to have a jail with no one in it, just like Mayberry.
The sheriff said the rehab center would likely use a faith based program like “Fresh Start” which he says has proved successful.
The most likely location for the rehab center would be the old work camp west of Apalachicola because it already has the facilities that are needed.
The sheriff said the center would need at least two dorms with kitchens and day rooms and a way to keep male and female patients separate.
The work camp is in disrepair, so the county has agreed to have the site looked over by an engineer to determine what repairs need to be done and how much that will cost.
In the meantime the sheriff said he will begin seeking funds for the program from state and federal sources as the county does not have any money for the project.
Commissioners said they will help try to find funding.
Another issue will be staffing the center, but commissioners and the sheriff said they would address that issue when it becomes a reality.
