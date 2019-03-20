Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: March 22-24


CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: March 22-24

~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~

Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks and monthly events. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks. 
Moon Over Mounds
Southwest
Crystal River Archaeological State Park
Friday, March 22: Travel back in time and envision life as it was on the Crystal River during 500 B.C. at Moon Over The Mounds.
Ichetucknee
Northeast
Ichetucknee Springs State Park
Saturday, March 23: Spring into the new season with activities at Ichetucknee Springs Fun Day, including a bounce house, games, ranger-led hikes and more. 
Ravine
CentralRavine Gardens State ParkSaturday, March 23: Celebrate fitness and community at the park's 1.8-mile Free Community Walk.
Topsail
Northwest Topsail Hill Preserve State ParkSaturday, March 23: Find your inner explorer and embark on a scavenger hunt or search for geocaches during the park's Family Challenge.
L Key
Southeast
Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park
Saturday, March 23: Enjoy nature and learn about the park's historical treasures on a one-hour Ranger-Led Tour.
Oscar Scherer
South
Oscar Scherer State ParkSunday, March 24: Relax and unwind with a Concert in the Park.

