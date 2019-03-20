CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: March 22-24
~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~
Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks
and monthly events
Southwest
Crystal River Archaeological State Park
Friday, March 22: Travel back in time and envision life as it was on the Crystal River during 500 B.C. at Moon Over The Mounds
.
Northeast
Ichetucknee Springs State Park
Saturday, March 23: Spring into the new season with activities at Ichetucknee Springs Fun Day,
including a bounce house, games, ranger-led hikes and more.
CentralRavine Gardens State Park
Saturday, March 23: Celebrate fitness and community at the park's 1.8-mile Free Community Walk
.
Northwest Topsail Hill Preserve State Park
Saturday, March 23: Find your inner explorer and embark on a scavenger hunt or search for geocaches during the park's Family Challenge
.
Southeast
Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park
Saturday, March 23: Enjoy nature and learn about the park's historical treasures on a one-hour Ranger-Led Tour
.
