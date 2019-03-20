The Gulf County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be aware of an ongoing phone scam.
On March 4th the sheriff's department was alerted to a possible phone scam where the victim received a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration, alleging that the victim’s social security benefits were being withheld.
The victim spoke with someone wanting her social security number, which she provided.
There are many scams out there involving people posing as the Social Security Administration and asking for personal information.
If you do get a call like that, don’t give that person your personal information.
Hang up and call the SSA toll free number, 1-800-772-1213, to verify the call before providing any
information.
