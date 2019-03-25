FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

BOSCOE is a super sweet and friendly Lab/Pointer mix. He is gentle, playful and loves other dogs. He is only about a year old and will make a wonderful pet for a family looking for a social and happy pup!
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
