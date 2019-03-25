The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has been awarded 174 thousand dollars through VISIT FLORIDA to help restore the local tourist industry after Hurricane Michael.

TDC Director John Solomon told county commissioners last week that the money would be used to tell visitors that Franklin County is “open for business.”
VISIT FLORIDA is the state’s official tourism marketing organization.
Since February, VISIT FLORIDA has awarded over 1 million dollars to seven tourist development councils for hurricane recovery.
In February it was announced that the Gulf County TDC was awarded 250 thousand dollars to help rebuild tourism there.
