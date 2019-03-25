Franklin County is starting to see its unemployment rate fall to more normal levels after Hurricane Michael.
Local unemployment fell to 4.4 percent in February after spending 3 months near 5 percent after Hurricane Michael.
213 people were looking for work in Franklin County in February, down from 245 the month before.
The workforce also increased by 81 people.
Franklin County had the 14th highest unemployment rate out of Florida's 67 counties, usually we are near the bottom of the list.
Gulf County which is still reeling from Hurricane Michael, continued to have the state's highest unemployment at 6.2 percent in February.
But that is way down from 7.4 percent unemployment in January.
There were 372 people looking for work in Gulf County in February, down from 443 people the month before.
Bay County's unemployment was 5 percent – making it the fifth highest in the state.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 3 percent in February; Liberty County unemployment was 4 percent.
