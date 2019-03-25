The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a public meeting in Tallahassee on Tuesday so fishermen can give input on the state's draft Black Crappie Management Plan.
This plan was created with stakeholder input and will be used as a guide for black crappie management in Florida.
FWC staff will present the plan’s background and objectives and fishermen will have a chance to share their input.
You can view the draft Black Crappie Management Plan and make comments online at MyFWC.com/fishing.
The closest public meeting to our area will be held on Tuesday, March the 26th from 630 to 8 at the Lake Jackson Community Center at 3840 N. Monroe St. in Tallahassee.
