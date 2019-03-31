FWC's Fishing in the Know - April 2019

Janet Jordan's redfish catch of the day.
New Blue Heron Bridge rules
Marine Life fishery species prohibited from harvest starting April 1
Information: In an effort to maintain high-quality snorkeling and diving opportunities at the Blue Heron Bridge/Phil Foster County Park in Palm Beach County, the following change will go into effect April 1:
- Collection and possession of Marine Life fishery species (species collected for and managed for the tropical aquarium trade) is prohibited within the park and surrounding waters (prohibitions does not apply to other legal fishing activities, such as hook-and-line fishing or lobstering).
Direct transit of marine life species legally harvested outside the closed area through the closed area is permitted by motorized vessel so long as the vessel does not stop. Species collected outside the closed area may also be landed by motorized vessel at the Park boat ramp and docks.
Links for more information:
Blackfin tuna workshops
Share your input
Information: The FWC will be gathering public input on the future management of blackfin tuna. Share your input by attending a workshop near you.
Upcoming dates and locations for the workshops are as follows (all workshops are from 6-8 p.m. local time):
- April 8 – Destin: Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave.
- April 16 – St. Petersburg: Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Karen A. Steidinger Auditorium, 100 8th Ave. SE
- April 17 – Stuart: City Commission Chambers, 121 SW Flagler Ave.
- April 18 – New Smyrna Beach: Brannon Center, 105 South Riverside Dr.
- May 6 – Fort Lauderdale: Keiser University, Room #402B, 1500 NW 49th St.
- May 7 – Key West: Harvey Government Center, BOCC Room, 1200 Truman Ave.
- May 8 – Islamorada: Founders Park Community Center, 87000 Overseas Highway
If you cannot attend a workshop, you can also view a video of the presentation online (coming soon) and provide comments to FWC at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
Link for more information:
Spiny lobster
Season closes April 1
Information: Recreational and commercial spiny lobster seasons closes April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July, which is July 24 and 25 this year.
Links for more information:
Gag – 4-county region
Season opens April 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for gag grouper in Gulf state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties opens April 1.
This region will remain open through June 30 and includes all waters of Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County. The season off these counties also opens to recreational gag grouper harvest Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. State waters in the Gulf are from shore to 9 nautical miles.
The minimum size limit is 24 inches total length and the bag limit is two per person in Gulf state waters.
Link for more information:
Federal news
Do you fish in federal waters?
Information: Stay informed about fisheries regulations for federal waters, including in-season closures, proposed rule changes, and other announcements, by signing up to receive news updates from our federal fishery management partners. Sign up for or visit:
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including trap fisheries, shrimp, blackfin tuna and spotted seatrout.
Catch a Florida Memory Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: These three programs reward anglers and encourage them to target a diversity of species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Anglers can join the new Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and a chance to win a weekend getaway) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
