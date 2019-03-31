FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly newsletter

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
The Florida scrub-jay is one of the most imperiled bird species in North America. Most remaining populations are small (no more than 10 to 25 breeding pairs) and relatively isolated from each other. During winter 2019, FWC researchers translocated 22 Florida scrub-jays from a stable population in the Ocala National Forest to smaller populations in restored, but unoccupied, Seminole State Forest, Rock Springs Reserve State Park and Jonathan Dickinson State Park.
