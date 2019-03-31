The Real Florida℠ Connection - In Springtime, Parks Can Help You Relax and Renew

A Message From Parks Director Eric Draper
While enjoying a visit to the beach at Bald Point State Park with out-of-town friends, we were fascinated by large groups of horseshoe crabs mating on the shore. We saw a group of people with clipboards gathering some of the prehistoric-looking creatures into buckets. Curious, I asked the group leader what they were up to. She told me they were conducting a census — counting every single crab on the beach!
The census leader noticed the birdwatching binoculars around my neck and told me that horseshoe crabs play an important role for migratory shorebirds. During their long migration from South America to the Arctic, red knots and other shorebirds feast on horseshoe crab eggs.
Horseshoe crabs, whose scientific name is Limulus Polyphemus, have existed for 450 million years. Their numbers have declined over the years from overfishing and habitat loss. Additionally, they’re often harvested for research, because their blood contains a unique substance that’s used to test for toxins in drugs.
The census I saw is part of a citizen science program called Linked with Limulus. It was created by the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the Nature Coast Biological Station and Florida Sea Grant. The program is an effort to study beaches where horseshoe crabs mate and lay eggs. Volunteers collect valuable data needed by biologists and land managers to protect this vital species.
In 2017, the program was expanded to include two locations within Bald Point State Park, and in 2018, three locations were added within Fort Clinch State Park.
Fort Clinch State Park Manager Heath Alboher told me “We are proud of our volunteers helping with the horseshoe crab breeding survey. Fort Clinch State Park is located along the important Atlantic flyway. The more we know about life on our beaches, the better we can manage them for people and wildlife alike.”
I am so proud that our well-managed beach state parks participate in this valuable research. I’m even more proud of the volunteers who are committed to advancing our knowledge and supporting the work of state biologists to protect Florida’s wildlife species. If you’re interested in volunteering for the Linked with Limulus program, contact Berlynna Heres.
Get Active at SportsAbility
SportsAbility offers demos of many different outdoor recreation activities.
On April 13, Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park will host SportsAbility. The outdoor portion of this free, three-day event gives people the opportunity to try activities such as parabadminton, rock climbing, water-skiing, SCUBA, sailing, kayaking and disc golf.
“I first learned about SportsAbility and Florida Disabled Outdoors Association when they had a float in the Springtime Tallahassee Parade,” Pernille Urban said.
Urban serves on the advisory board of the Florida Disabled Outdoors Association (FDOA), the group that organizes SportsAbility.
“I had been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy the year before and was battling severe depression and struggled with dealing with the diagnosis,” Urban said. “I had always been active and was grieving the gradual loss of my independence.”
When Urban first attended SportsAbility in 2008, she discovered that there were tools and resources that make outdoor recreation accessible to everyone.
“I learned that it is still possible to be active despite facing mobility challenges,” Urban said. “What I enjoy most is seeing the joy others experience when they realize we are still able to lead active lives; we do not have to sit at home isolated and lonely.”
“People of all abilities come to SportsAbility and learn all there is to experience at Florida State Parks,” FDOA Executive Director Laurie LoRe-Gussak said. “At SportsAbility, people with and without disabilities can try everything from sit water-skiing to horseback riding, scuba and more. Participants come back to the parks to enjoy the trails, accessible camping, kayaking and experiencing nature.”
Weeki Wachee Renovations Preserve Old-school Vibe
Park Manager Barbara Roberts stands on a platform atop the Newton Perry Underwater Mermaid Theater. The interior of the theater is undergoing renovations alongside other areas of the park.
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is undergoing a makeover that will accentuate the park’s retro charm. Renovations to the Newton Perry Underwater Mermaid Theater, the wilderness river cruise boathouse, and the Mermaid Galley Restaurant are expected to be complete on April 19, 2019. The park’s entrance bridge and five sections of sidewalk are also being replaced to increase safety and accessibility.
Built in the 1940s, the kitschy underwater theater is where the Weeki Wachee mermaids enchant guests with underwater acrobatics. The theater is getting new floors, seating, lighting and ceilings. Designers made sure that the renovations preserve the historic theater’s mid-century theme.
“The theater still has that great nostalgic look and feel,” Weeki Wachee Springs State Park Marketing Manager John Athanason said.
Weeki Wachee’s famous mermaids haven’t performed for audiences since November, when construction began. While the theater has been closed, the mermaids have been choreographing a brand-new show, practicing over six hours a day and performing in aquariums around the Southeast.
“The mermaids are excited. They’re looking forward to performing here again,” Park Manager Barbara Roberts said.
There are other changes behind-the-scenes, including a new water access for the mermaids as well as improved locker rooms and practice areas.
Remembering a Forgotten State Park
The Clay County Historic Preservation Board wants people to remember a nearly forgotten story from Florida’s past. Near the small community of Keystone Heights, Magnolia Lake State Park was one of only 10 state parks open to African-American visitors during segregation.
Although the entrance sign no longer stands, a new historical marker will preserve the memory of Magnolia Lake State Park.
Historic Preservation Board Chair Robert E. Dews researched Magnolia Lake State Park extensively after realizing that few people, even locals, knew about it. Dews discovered that the 191-acre park was built in 1957 to provide segregated recreational facilities for African-Americans. It featured 3,000 feet of lakefront, a boat ramp, dock, picnic pavilions and a bath house.
“I think it needs to be added to the archives. And I thought just to bring some recognition to history that seems to be forgotten about,” Dews told the Florida Times-Union. “It was amazing to me how many people never heard of this park and it was in existence nearly 20 years. But there was no readily available information about the park and that really amazed me.”
The Federal Civil Rights Act integrated the park in 1964, and in 1979 the park closed when ownership of the property reverted to the U.S. Army.
Today, all that remains on the site are picnic pavilions, a dock and a brick barbecue grill. The Historic Preservation Board worked with the Florida Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources to develop a permanent historic marker for the site.
The Historic Preservation Board is hosting a dedication ceremony for the new marker at 10 a.m. on May 4, 2019, at the Florida National Scenic Trail kiosk and parking area near the intersection of Treat Road and SR-21 in Keystone Heights, FL.
Being Near Water Can Make Us Happier, Healthier
Simple activities like walking on the beach can have a positive impact on your well-being.
You arrive at the beach or at a lake to spend the day swimming and fishing. The stress of the week melts away with the sound of the water and everyone seems happy to be there. A series of studies by the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom has lent scientific weight to something many of us have experienced — simply being near water can make us happier and healthier.
Research leader Michael Depledge found that people experienced a mood lift in reaction to images of fountains, canals and coastlines. Depledge then investigated the link between health and proximity to water. A study of 48 million United Kingdom residents found that those in coastal communities reported feeling healthier than people living far from water.
According to Depledge, spending time near the water promotes physical activity and fitness and lowers heart rate and hormones like cortisol, associated with stress.
There are more than 100 Florida State Parks with a major river, lake, spring or coastal environment. State parks protect 100 miles of pristine Florida beach, from the azure waters that lap at the shores of Bahia Honda State Park in the Florida Keys, to the warm wind and waves of the Gulf of Mexico at St. Andrews State Park in the Panhandle. State parks are full of opportunities for swimming,fishing, relaxing by the water's edge or exploring trails to find hidden ponds and creeks.
At Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Tallahassee, Park Manager Sasha Craft says Lake Hall is a big part of what makes the park so pleasant.
“Lake Hall is a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city we live in,” Craft said. “Visitors come to swim, paddle, fish and enjoy the moment of peace that you get from being on the lake. I consider myself lucky to live and work on such a beautiful lake. It brings me a calmness and sense of peace daily.”
Find an Adventure at a Florida State Park!
| Tai Chi at Ravine Gardens State Park
April 2 & 4
Join us for some tai chi, a safe, gentle and fun exercise perfect for all ages and abilities. Tai chi movements help to maintain and improve range of motion while strengthening the muscles, tendons and ligaments around the joints and entire body.
|Family Challenge Scavenger Hunt
April 13
Bring your whole family and enjoy a day by the beach at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Complete a photo scavenger hunt or find one of the park's geocaches to win a prize.
Join the Fight to Save Native Plants
April 20
Come out in honor of Earth Day to help to keep San Felasco Hammock Preserve State Park a healthy ecosystem. Park staff need your help to pull invasive coral ardisia.
Clean Up the Bay for Earth Day
April 22
Help get Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park ready for sea turtle nesting season! Bring family and friends or kayaks and paddleboards and join us to clean up the beach and bay.
River Rhythms
April 26
Enjoy an evening full of music and entertainment featuring a live drum circle at beautiful Silver Springs State Park. Bring a percussion instrument, a song, or a picnic blanket to watch and listen.
