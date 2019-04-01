FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PETS OF THE WEEK - THERE ARE ONLY 5 PUPPIES SO COME BY ASAP :)

We have 5, eight week old Lab mix puppies. There are 4 males and 1 female and they are all roly-poly, adorable pups. They will be ready to go to their furever home this week. Could one of these babies be the pup for you?
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
