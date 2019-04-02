If you think bats may be living in your building, now is the time to check your attic, eaves or chimney spaces and get rid of them.Bat maternity season begins April 15th and runs through August 15th, and during those 5 months it’s illegal to block bats from their roost.
Florida is home to 13 resident bat species, including listed species such as the Florida bonneted bat.
Some bat species roost in buildings and houses and while it is illegal to harm or kill bats in Florida, it is allowed to exclude bats has outside of the maternity season.
Bats cannot legally be captured or relocated.
If you would like to see some of the legal ways to exclude bats from your home or other structure, go on-line to MyFWC.com/Bats.
