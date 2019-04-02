The Franklin County landfill has begun its Summer Hours.
As of April the first, the central landfill on Highway 65 is open from 7 to 4:30 Monday through Friday and is closed on Saturdays.
The landfill switches to longer hours every Summer because of the increased tourist population in the county during the Summer months.
The longer hours will continue until September 30th, when the landfill will again open on Saturdays and stay open from 9 to 5 during the week.
The Franklin County landfill is located on Highway 65 just south of the Franklin County jail.
