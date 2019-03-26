Gulf County SO: Officer Involved Shooting - Name of Decedent Released

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Port St. Joe on Sunday afternoon.The Gulf County Sheriff's Office issued a press release saying that a white male who has now been identified as 46 year old Joseph D. Durman of Kingsport, Tennessee was killed in the shooting near Avenue A which stemmed from a pursuit that began in neighboring Bay County.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been made public.
No officers or deputies were injured.
It’s standard procedure that officer-involved shootings are investigated by FDLE.
