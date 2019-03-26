Franklin County commissioners have agreed to spend about 19 thousand dollars to find out how much it's going to cost to rebuild Island View Park east of Carrabelle.
The state spent over a million dollars to build the park which included a central plaza and a concrete parking area as well as piers and kayak launches.
The park had just been opened to the public when Hurricane Michael destroyed all of the work.
Last week the county agreed to hire Wood Partners construction out of Atlanta to provide an “Opinion of Probable Costs” for the reconstruction of the Park.
The cost will be covered through an Operation and Maintenance fund that was set up for Island View Park.
Wood Partners was chosen because they were the general contractors when the park was originally built.
The county will provide the Probable Costs to FEMA, and if FEMA agrees to pay for it, the county will then go out to bid to re-construct the Park.
