The annual Rock By The Sea Music Festival has found a new home for 2019.
This will be the thirteenth Spring Rock by the Sea event on St. George Island.
Since 2007 the event has been held at Harry A's, but since Harry A's is still recovering from damage from Hurricane Michael – it will be held for the very first time at Doc Myer’s Island Pub and Sports Bar.
Rock By The Sea will bring 30 musical acts to perform from Wednesday, May 8th through Sunday, May 12th, along with hundreds of music lovers.
The event raises money for a number of charitable causes includingThe Pediatric Brain Tumor Program, Camp Sunshine, the Franklin County Public Library, Feed the Children and many more.
Over the years it has raised over $400,000 for those charity.
You can find out more about the event and get tickets for this year's show at www.rockbythesea.org/home.
