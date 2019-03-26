In recognition of Sunshine Week , which was actually earlier this month, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has posted the 2019 Edition of the Government-in-the-Sunshine Manual online.
The Sunshine Manual is a comprehensive guide to assist the public, journalists and governmental agencies in understanding the requirements and exemptions to Florida's open government laws.
Florida’s public records laws are some of the broadest in the country and the Attorney General’s Office provides the public and government entities with information about those laws.
The latest edition of the manual incorporates laws, judicial decisions and Attorney General Opinions in place as of October the 1st, 2018.
The manual is written by the Florida Attorney General’s Office and printed through a 41-year partnership with the Florida First Amendment Foundation.
You can get a copy of the manual on-line at myfloridalegal.com.
