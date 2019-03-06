Wednesday, March 6, 2019

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 6, 2019

Seafood Expo North America, Aquaculture Review, and More
Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
NOAA Fish News
March 6, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS


Seafood Month 2 narrow
NOAA Fisheries at Seafood Expo – Booth #181Join NOAA Fisheries at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, March 17–19. This year we will participate in two panels: one on Seafood Import Monitoring Program updates, and one on expanding aquaculture as a part of the blue economy. We’ll hold Open House hours on March 18, 10 am to noon in Room 104A, or just come by our booth (#181) and meet with our experts in seafood inspection, commerce and certification, and aquaculture.

Aquaculture review
Formal Review of NOAA’s Aquaculture ScienceNOAA Fisheries released the results of the first-ever formal peer review of the aquaculture science conducted at our six Regional Fisheries Science Centers and the National Ocean Service’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. The review found that NOAA and partners have made fundamental contributions to the understanding of aquaculture for decades.

Shortfin Mako
New Measures to End Shortfin Mako OverfishingNOAA Fisheries implemented final measures to help end overfishing of the Atlantic shortfin mako shark stock while ensuring fishing opportunities for recreational and commercial fishermen.

Right whale and calf
Help Right Whales: Give Them SpaceWatch an endangered right whale mother and baby interact with a group of dolphins, and learn how to keep them safe by staying at least 500 yards away.

Climate Adaptation Award border v2
2019 Climate Adaptation Leadership AwardsDo you know people or organizations who have made important gains in safeguarding the nation’s natural resources in a changing climate? Recognize their achievements by nominating them for a 2019 Natural Resource Climate Adaptation Leadership Award, co-sponsored by NOAA. Nominations are due May 8.

Arctic humpback
New Story Map: The Arctic Is Closer Than You ThinkThe Arctic seems like a world away, but take a look at NOAA’s new story map and you’ll discover why it is closer than you think. From food security and safe maritime navigation, to our economy and national security, the Arctic has a profound global reach. Explore all the innovative and pioneering ways NOAA is working to understand and protect this dynamic and fast-changing ocean frontier.

Alaska


Alaska seaweed
Alaska Peninsula Seaweeds: New Image CatalogSeaweeds, or benthic marine algae, play a key role in providing food and shelter for fish and crabs. NOAA Fisheries has published a new image-rich catalog featuring 130 observed species of benthic marine algae from the Alaska Peninsula.

AFSC Year in Review 2018
Alaska Fisheries Science Center 2018 Year in ReviewResearch by the Alaska Fisheries Science Center supports NOAA Fisheries’ mission to ensure sustainable use of Alaska’s living marine resources. Their work helps provide jobs, strengthen local economies, improve coastal resiliency, and bolster food security for coastal and Alaska Native communities and the nation.

West Coast


New Grouper Species
New Species Named for NOAA Fisheries ScientistA newly identified species of grouper found in the South China Sea has been named in honor of Southwest Fisheries Science Center research geneticist Matthew Craig. Read an interview with Dr. Craig about the species (Epinephelus craigi) and about how DNA testing and other technological advancements are revolutionizing the ways we identify species.

Pacific Islands


Kristi West whale conservation
Faces of Whale Conservation in the Pacific IslandsNOAA Fisheries’ Pacific Islands Region has been featuring a series of interviews with partners in whale conservation. This week meet Kristi West from the Marine Mammal Stranding Lab at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa. A frequent NOAA Fisheries collaborator, Dr. West conducts postmortem examinations to reveal new insights into the biology and ecology of Hawaii’s cetaceans.

Southeast


Red Snapper illustration
Limited Red Snapper Seasons in South AtlanticNOAA Fisheries is announcing limited recreational and commercial harvest of South Atlantic red snapper in 2019. The limited openings are based on the final rule for Amendment 43 to the South Atlantic Snapper-Grouper Fishery Management Plan, which specified recreational and commercial catch limits for red snapper beginning in 2018.

Greater Atlantic


North Atlantic right whale
Watch Out for Whales South of NantucketNOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone previously established south of Nantucket to protect a group of at least 10 right whales sighted in the area on March 1. This zone is now in effect through March 17.

Jolvan Morris
Meet Jolvan Morris, Sturgeon Outreach Program LeadJolvan Morris coordinates NOAA Fisheries’ SCUTES (Students Collaborating to Undertake Tracking Efforts for Sturgeon) program, a collaboration between our agency, researchers, and educators to bring awareness about sturgeon and the Endangered Species Act to classrooms.

GARFO building
GARFO Accepting Permit Applications with Expired Coast Guard CertificatesDue to the interruption of federal services during the recent government shutdown, the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office’s Permit Office will accept fishing permit applications with expired U.S. Coast Guard Certificates of Documentation or with the application for a Certificate of Documentation through May 1.

Science Highlights salmon tagging
Northeast Fisheries Science Highlights NewsletterThe Northeast Fisheries Science Center launched a new electronic newsletter, Science Highlights, to share regional NOAA Fisheries science news. View the latest issue online, or subscribe directly here.

Events


March 7
Last day of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
March 7–8
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting on Jekyll Island, Georgia.
March 7–12
Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Vancouver, Washington.
March 7 and 11
Two For-Hire Reporting Workshops hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in Texas and Florida.
March 13
Public meeting to discuss items on provisional agenda of the 18th meeting of the Conference of Parties to CITES, hosted by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
March 13
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshop in Houston.
March 15
Pre-proposals due to establish GulfPacific, and Atlanticregional oyster research consortia.
March 18–21
Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Honolulu.
March 19
Fishers Forum hosted by the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council in Honolulu.
March 21
Public hearing via webinar on proposed Shrimp Amendment 18, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
March 28
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Fort Pierce, Florida.
April 1–4
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi.
April 1–9
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Anchorage.
May 21–23
Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Announcements


March 11
Proposals due for small grants from the Mid-Atlantic Panel on Aquatic Invasive Species.
March 26
Letters of Intent due for Sea Grant’s Exploring New Aquaculture Opportunities funding.
April 1
Full proposals due for 2019 Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund grants.
April 2
Letters of Intent due for Sea Grant’s Social, Behavioral, and Economic Research Needs in Aquaculture funding.
April 11
Proposals due for 2019 American Lobster Research funding.
April 15
Letters of Intent due for Sea Grant’s Advanced Aquaculture Collaborative Programs funding.
April 16
Full proposals due for 2019 Community-Based Habitat Restoration funding.

Federal Register Actions

Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.
www.fisheries.noaa.gov

Stay Connected with NOAA Fisheries:
Facebook   Twitter   Youtube   LinkedIn   Pinterest   Instagram


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment