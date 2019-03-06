NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 6, 2019

|
HIGHLIGHTS
NOAA Fisheries at Seafood Expo – Booth #181
Join NOAA Fisheries at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, March 17–19. This year we will participate in two panels: one on Seafood Import Monitoring Program updates, and one on expanding aquaculture as a part of the blue economy. We’ll hold Open House hours on March 18
, 10 am to noon in Room 104A, or just come by our booth (#181)
and meet with our experts in seafood inspection, commerce and certification, and aquaculture.
Formal Review of NOAA’s Aquaculture Science
NOAA Fisheries released the results of the first-ever formal peer review of the aquaculture science conducted at our six Regional Fisheries Science Centers and the National Ocean Service’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. The review found that NOAA and partners have made fundamental contributions to the understanding of aquaculture for decades.
New Measures to End Shortfin Mako Overfishing
NOAA Fisheries implemented final measures to help end overfishing of the Atlantic shortfin mako shark stock while ensuring fishing opportunities for recreational and commercial fishermen.
Help Right Whales: Give Them Space
Watch an endangered right whale mother and baby interact with a group of dolphins, and learn how to keep them safe by staying at least 500 yards away.
New Story Map: The Arctic Is Closer Than You Think
The Arctic seems like a world away, but take a look at NOAA’s new story map and you’ll discover why it is closer than you think. From food security and safe maritime navigation, to our economy and national security, the Arctic has a profound global reach. Explore all the innovative and pioneering ways NOAA is working to understand and protect this dynamic and fast-changing ocean frontier.
Alaska
Alaska Peninsula Seaweeds: New Image Catalog
Seaweeds, or benthic marine algae, play a key role in providing food and shelter for fish and crabs. NOAA Fisheries has published a new image-rich catalog featuring 130 observed species of benthic marine algae from the Alaska Peninsula.
Alaska Fisheries Science Center 2018 Year in Review
Research by the Alaska Fisheries Science Center supports NOAA Fisheries’ mission to ensure sustainable use of Alaska’s living marine resources. Their work helps provide jobs, strengthen local economies, improve coastal resiliency, and bolster food security for coastal and Alaska Native communities and the nation.
West Coast
New Species Named for NOAA Fisheries Scientist
A newly identified species of grouper found in the South China Sea has been named in honor of Southwest Fisheries Science Center research geneticist Matthew Craig. Read an interview with Dr. Craig about the species (Epinephelus craigi
) and about how DNA testing and other technological advancements are revolutionizing the ways we identify species.
Pacific Islands
Faces of Whale Conservation in the Pacific Islands
NOAA Fisheries’ Pacific Islands Region has been featuring a series of interviews with partners in whale conservation. This week meet Kristi West from the Marine Mammal Stranding Lab at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa. A frequent NOAA Fisheries collaborator, Dr. West conducts postmortem examinations to reveal new insights into the biology and ecology of Hawaii’s cetaceans.
Southeast
Limited Red Snapper Seasons in South Atlantic
NOAA Fisheries is announcing limited recreational and commercial harvest of South Atlantic red snapper in 2019. The limited openings are based on the final rule for Amendment 43 to the South Atlantic Snapper-Grouper Fishery Management Plan, which specified recreational and commercial catch limits for red snapper beginning in 2018.
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales South of Nantucket
NOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone previously established south of Nantucket to protect a group of at least 10 right whales sighted in the area on March 1. This zone is now in effect through March 17
.
GARFO Accepting Permit Applications with Expired Coast Guard Certificates
Due to the interruption of federal services during the recent government shutdown, the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office’s Permit Office will accept fishing permit applications with expired U.S. Coast Guard Certificates of Documentation or with the application for a Certificate of Documentation through May 1.
Northeast Fisheries Science Highlights Newsletter
The Northeast Fisheries Science Center launched a new electronic newsletter, Science Highlights,
to share regional NOAA Fisheries science news. View the latest issue online
, or subscribe directly here
.
