THE WAKULLA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS IS SEEKING A VOLUNTEER TO SERVE ON THE TOURIST DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking a volunteer to serve a four (4) year term on the Tourist Development Council (TDC). The TDC was established for the purpose of promoting and facilitating travel to and within Wakulla County for the benefit of its economy, residents and travel/tourism industry.
State law requires that the TDC membership shall consist of nine (9) members serving four (4) year terms and are appointed by the BOCC. State law requires that TDC membership be comprised of the BOCC Chair or designated Commissioner; two (2) elected municipal officers; and six (6) members who represent tourism related industries, of these six (6) members, not less than three (3) and not more than four (4) members shall own or operate tourist accommodations, subject to the tourist development tax.
Members must meet the following criteria:
- Be an elector of Wakulla County
- Be an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, recreational vehicle park, or other tourist accommodation in the County
Interested persons should submit a properly completed application via e-mail to therndon@mywakulla.com or by mail to Wakulla County BOCC, Attn: Thomas Herndon, PO Box 1263, Crawfordville, FL. 32326 no later than 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The TDC membership application is available on the http://visitwakulla.com/TDC-
Business/Document website or by contacting Thomas Herndon via e-mail therndon@mywakulla.com or telephone: 850-926-0919 ext.713.
