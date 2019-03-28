Recreational fishing for gag grouper opens on April 1st in state waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties.
The regional season will remain open through June 30th.
The season includes all waters of the Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County.
Gag grouper can be landed on the Gulf County side of Indian Pass and the Dixie County side of the Steinhatchee River, but can’t be taken ashore in other areas that are closed to harvest.
The gag grouper season in the rest of the state will likely begin is June 1st through ecember 31st.
The gag grouper recreational harvest minimum size limit is 22 inches total length and the bag limit is two gag grouper per person.
To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.
