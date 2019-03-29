Oyster harvesters can begin taking their annual educational seminar for shellfish harvesters beginning in April.
The training is required by the Federal Food and Drug Administration for anyone who wants to bu an Apalachicola Bay oyster harvesting license..
The seminar focuses on shellfish harvest and post-harvest handling practices to minimize the growth of Vibrio bacteria and to reduce the risk of associated illnesses.
The seminar will be offered at the Shellfish Center in Apalachicola every Tuesday and Wednesday in April at 3 PM.
In May the seminar will also be shown on Thursdays and every weekday in June.
The deadline to see the video is June 30th which is also the last day to purchase an oyster harvesting license.
You can also watch the video on-line.
The Department of Agriculture has made the 20 minute video available at myfwc.com/shellfish.
When you go to the site you will have to create an account, so that once you’ve finished with the seminar you can get a participation certificate which you will need to get your oyster harvesting license.
