There will be a low country boil fundraiser in Apalachicola today to raise money for the Apalachicola Bay Charter School Odyssey of the Mind team.
The team has earned a spot at the state competition in Orlando and now ees to raise some money for travel expenses.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition for students.
Teams select a problem, create a solution, and then present their solution in a competition against other teams.
Dozens of teams from around Florida will compete for the title of state Champion in various divisions .
Last year the ABC School team did very well - One Franklin County team came home with a Division two 4th place trophy – they also ranked first in the spontaneous problem competition.
The second team came in 14th, which wasn't bad for their fist time at the competition.
If you would like to help raise money for the team, come out this afternoon at five to 13 mile Seafood next to Riverfront Park.
They will be serving up low country boil for 12 dollars a plate.
If you cant make the low country boil today, the team has also set up a gofundme page where you can donate.
