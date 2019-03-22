The Franklin County road department has begun replacing street signs damaged or destroyed during hurricane Michael last October.
Its a pretty big job.
Superintendent of Public Works Howard Nabors said there were 8 signs damaged in Apalachicola, 38 in Eastpoint, 16 in Lanark Village and 3 at Alligator Point.
There were 60 signs damaged on St. George Island.
There were also 90 sign post damaged which will have to be replaced.
Nabors said the new signs have been built and ready to go.
They began replacing the damaged signs on Tuesday and said it will “take a while” to get the all replaced.
