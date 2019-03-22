Property owners in Franklin County are able to bring yard waste to the county landfill on Highway 65 free of charge on Saturdays for the next month.
The county is trying to help landowners who still have storm debris from Hurricane Michael.
The county chose Saturdays because most people have to work during the week.
The amnesty program is for property owners only, not for contractors.
The yard trash amnesty Saturdays will run for March 30th through April the 27th.
The landfill is on Highway 65 – it will be open from 9 to 430 on Saturdays for the amnesty program.
You can call the landfill at 670-8167 with any question about the program.
