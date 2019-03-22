Areas 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Saturday.
Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 shellfish harvesting area.
The area has been closed to oyster harvesting since November the 17th because ofcontinued high river levels.
The riverhas now subsided to below flood stage and the Department of Agriculture says water samples tested from that area has come back clean.
Even though the area reopens on Saturday, oystermen are not allowed to harvest on weekends so they won't ba able to work those bars until Monday morning.
