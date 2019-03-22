The names Florence and Michael won’t be used as Hurricane names again.
The names of these two storms have been retired by the World Meteorological Organization.
Storm names are retired if the storms were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise, names are reused on a six-year cycle.
The committee also selected the replacement names for Florence and Michael as Francine and Milton.
These names will first appear in the 2024 list of storm names.
Including these two, 88 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953, when storms began to be named.
Hurricane Florence was one of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the Carolinas causing at least 51 deaths and producing extensive flooding.
Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach on October 10th, with sustained winds of 155 mph.
Michael was the third most intense hurricane to make landfall in the contiguous U.S. based on central pressure, and the fourth most intense based on wind speed.
It was also the most intense hurricane on record to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle, where it caused widespread devastation and farther inland across Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia.
There were at least 45 fatalities blamed on the storm in the United States.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment