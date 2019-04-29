Choose Your Adventure - Explore Northwest Florida

|
|
May 2019
Activities and Events
Just Explore
You'll be glad you did
|
|
Farms Open
in Jackson County
Blue Acres Berries - 7772 Howell Road in Sneads
Five different types of blueberries-Climax, Brightwell, Tifblue, Savory, and Premier. No chemicals or pesticides are used on our berries. Bring your own containers to take home your fresh berries. You can also call ahead of time and get pre-picked or frozen berries for pick-up.
Jackson Farms - 7681 Shady Grove Road in Grand Ridge
All kinds of fruits and vegetables, which include vine ripened tomatoes, juicy watermelons, crunchy peppers, and more!
Farren Farms - 3434 Peanut Road in Cottondale
100% natural blueberries, meaning no pesticides or chemicals are use on them, so bring your blueberry bucket for some summertime fun. You can also call ahead of time and have your blueberries packaged and waiting for you.
|
Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally
May 1st - 5th - Known as "The Most Biker Friendly FREE Rally in the United States," Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally is held twice yearly in Panama City Beach during the first weekend in May and mid-October. Bikers from around the country enjoy scenic rides along the Emerald Coast, live entertainment and local cuisine. Visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com for more information.
|
Art Month South Walton
May 1st - 31st - Art Week is becoming Art Month this year! Activate your imagination at Art Month South Walton, an initiative of the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County. Join us in Santa Rosa Beach for a collaboration of visual, performing and literary arts events presented in diverse formats and various venues throughout South Walton during the month of May 2019.
14th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air
America's Great Paint-out
May 3rd - 12th - This is one of the world’s most prestigious plein air events ~ Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark! This year's event will focus on the natural environment as it recovers from the impact of Hurricane Michael along Florida’s Forgotten Coast. Nationally acclaimed artists will gather along the region in Franklin, Gulf and Bay counties to capture what some believe to be the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida.” From the western end of Mexico Beach to the east side of Alligator Point, artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf, as well as in out-of-the-way settings. Artists from across the United States, as well as international locations, capture images of nature, flora and fauna, and local color in the Plein Air tradition. This event is comprised of daily artist demonstrations, workshops, and sales of locally created art. For more information on exhibits, receptions and a complete schedule of events go towww.visitmexicobeach.com -or- www.floridasforgottencoast.com
|
|
Worm Fiddlin Festival
May 4th - This free-to-the-public event is a tradition in the Caryville area at the corner of Hwy 90 & County Road 279. This ancient practice has proven quite useful in the harvest of these soil dwellers and is the focal point for the day. Compete in our worm fiddlin contest and join us for a parade, arts/crafts, great local food, and live entertainment. www.visitwcfla.com
|
|
Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour
May 4th - A Greek Revival house built before the Civil War highlights this year's annual tour. The event will feature eight homes and two gardens, and includes an auction and luncheon. Guests to Apalachicola can enhance their weekend experience by exploring the many historical sites, shops, galleries, restaurants, and waterfront.
And after you complete the Home & Garden Tour stay in Apalachicola for the...
|
Historic Chestnut Cemetery "Spring Ghost Walk"
May 4th - Chestnut Cemetery is located at Hwy 98 and 7th Street. Hauntings will abound during this evening event when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago.
|
Art Competition and Exhibition in Panama City
May 4th - 31st - Come to the Panama City Center for the Arts to see some of the best local art. Every year for the past 56 years, the arts center in downtown Panama City has accepted fine art submissions from across Northwest Florida and hired an outside judge to jury the submissions. The visiting judge then chooses four winners who are announced at the opening reception on May 3rd. Hope to see you there! To get more information about this exhibition visit www.destinationpanamacity.com
IRONMAN Florida 70.3
May 11th - Thanks to a beautiful seashore and perfect temperatures of Panama City Beach, this event is a magnet for triathletes and their families - the event is as much a destination vacation as it is a race. The two-loop swim course in the Gulf of Mexico gives spectators a bird's eye view of the entire course. After exiting the water, athletes are challenged by a one-loop bicycle course. The two-loop run course has many turns throughout the local neighborhoods. In the spectator friendly area thousands of residents and visitors emerge for get-togethers while supporting the competitors. After the second loop, athletes will round the last corner for the final quarter-mile to the finish. More information about this race (destination vacation) is available at www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
|
2nd Saturday Drop-In Tour
Gadsden Art Center
May 11th - Our experienced staff will take you on a tour to explore the life of Norman Rockwell in the 1060's, and the importance of this decade to Rockwell's oeuvre. Having left the Saturday Evening Post in 1963, Rockwell turned to depicting major civil rights moments, such as Ruby Bridges being escorted to integrate a New Orleans school. Join this drop-in tour to learn more about the works in the exhibition, and to join engaging discussions about the impact of Rockwell's work. Details at www.dosomethingoriginal.com
|
CVHN Smile Mile & 5K in WaterColor
May 11th - Children's Volunteer Health Network (CVHN) will host this Smile Mile and 5K race. The race starts and ends at Watercolor Marina Park located in Santa Rosa Beach. The CVHN signature event is fun-for-all ages and will help raise funds that will directly affect the health and well-being of kids in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. After the race, participants will enjoy music, food, and awards. Prizes will be given for fastest runners in each age groups. Additional information is available atwww.visitsouthwalton.com
|
Jeep Beach Jam on Panama City Beach
May 14th - 18th - Get ready for a fun and relaxing vacation on the beach, as thousands of Jeep lovers roll in. Jeep Beach Jam is already known as the "Fastest Growing Jeep Event in the Southeast" and this year’s Jeep event will be our largest ever. We are expecting more than 2,000 Jeeps coming from over 17 states. Jeep Beach Jam features a ton of Jeep activities combined with family fun on our beautiful beaches. Details www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
|
LakeFest 2019
May 17th - 19th - This festival is held in DeFuniak Springs celebrating sports and exercise on the water. Held in Chipley Park on the banks (and on the water) of Lake DeFuniak, one of the world's rare, naturally round spring-fed lakes. The event is comprised of canoe, kayak and cardboard boat races, water demonstrations, booth exhibits, water slides, 5k race and fun run, car show and live entertainment. You don't want to miss this exciting festival.
11th Annual Hook & Ladder Fishing Tournament
May 18th - Fishing tournament will be held in Carrabelle at the Carrabelle Boat Club to benefit local charities and is being hosted by the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters. Registration fees include a tournament shirt and dinner. For tournament details visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com
|
Salty Dog Day in St. Andrews
May 18th - Salty Dog Day is a celebration of dogs and dog lovers. This dog-friendly event is an extension of the Market at St. Andrews to benefit animal rescue and spay/neuter efforts in Bay County. The market will include dog merchandise vendors, groomers, veterinarians, a shot clinic, microchip booth, photo booth, treat stations, dog play area, demonstrations, food, music, shopping and entertainment. Visit www.destinationpanamacity.com for details.
|
Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse
May 18th - Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse. Light refreshments are served. The May full moon is called the Flower Moon because flowers are in abundant bloom at this time of year. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
No comments:
Post a Comment