The Wakulla County sheriff's office is warning residents about an on-going arrest warrant scam.
The scammers often use “spoofed” numbers, making it appear that they are calling from your local sheriff’s office or jail.
They tell potential victims they have an outstanding arrest warrant for unpaid debts, minor infraction, or for failing to report for jury duty.
The potential victim might be informed to meet with a law enforcement officer to determine how much is needed to be paid to clear the warrant.
The scammer might ask for immediate payment by means of purchasing a pre-paid credit card, green dot card, wiring money via Western Union, or by other electronic means.
If you get a call like that – hang up.
Remember, You will never receive a phone call that tells you there’s a warrant issued for your arrest.
Never, ever agree to meet someone at a strange address, especially someone who calls and demands cash payment.
If you think you may be a victim of identity theft, contact your local sheriff's office immediately.
