Early voting is going on now in the Republican primary to fill the seat for State Representative for District 7.
The seat was left open after representative Halsey Beshears was named to lead the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
There are 4 republicans running in the primary, including Mike Watkins, Jason Shoaf, Virginia Fuller and Lynda Bell.
Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Ryan Terrell in a general election on June the 18th.
Republicans who want to early vote in the primary can do so daily through Saturday, April the 6th from 8:30 to 4:30 daily at the elections office at 47 Avenue F in Apalachicola and at the county annex in Carrabelle.
If you can't early vote you can vote during the special primary election on April the 9th at your precinct polling location.
If you need more information, go to the Supervisor of Elections website at www.votefranklin.com.
