January was a good month for tourism in Franklin County – in fact it was another record breaking month.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported to the county commission that the TDC collected over 52 thousand dollars in January.
That's about 675 dollars more than last January, making it the highest amount ever collected by the TDC during the month of January.
That follows a record breaking December where the TDC collected nearly 47 thousand dollars.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council collects 2 percent from every hotel, motel and rental house in the county.
