With the start of hurricane season just 2 months away county officials are reminding Franklin County residents and property owners to get signed up for “Alert Franklin.”
The high-speed emergency notification system provides emergency notifications and warnings over home phones, work phones, cell phones and even e-mail.
You can sign up for Sheriff Alerts including notifications on crimes, Major Road Closures, and amber and silver alerts.
- You can also get a number of weather alerts including wind events, flood, tropical weather and other severe weathe and it allows you to receive alerts from the local Emergency Management office which can be crucial during severe weather.
You do have to register for the service.
Residents can register their address and contact information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/ .
You can also register anonymously by texting the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
The service also has a mobile app called everbridge which you can download to your phones or tablets.
