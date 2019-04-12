Florida Forest Service officials are urging everyone to exercise caution with the use of any outdoor fire.
The biggest fear at this time is the amount of fuel there is for wildfires.
The volume of damaged and downed trees from Hurricane Michael is unprecedented.
Currently there is ten times more fuel per acre on the ground than before the storm which has created the potential for a significant increase in the number, intensity and danger of wildfires in our area.
During April and May, our area experiences dryer conditions and low humidity which can cause vegetation to dry quickly and become more susceptible to ignition.
Escaped yard waste burning is a leading cause of wildfire in our area.
The Florida Forest Service is asking residents to use extra care when choosing to burn yard debris.
Remember, piles greater than 8’ in diameter require an authorization.
Piles less than 8’ in diameter must be at least 25 ‘from woodlands or other structures or from your home.
They must also be at least 50’ from a paved road and 150’ from your neighbor’s home.
Never leave fire unattended and Never burn on windy days
And remember to call 911 or a local Florida Forest Service field unit office immediately in the event of a wildfire.
