Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to install a new fuel delivery system at the airport in Apalachicola.
The County is seeking 920 thousand dollars from TRIUMPH Gulf Coast to pay for the project.
Triumph Gulf Coast was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute nearly one and half billion dollars over the next 12 years to the eight Gulf coast counties disproportionately affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
County RESTORE coordinator Alan Pierce said TRIUMPH staff has given the go ahead for a full application for the airport fuel system, so now is the time to act.
The project was chosen because of the importance of the Apalachicola airport after Hurricane Michael.
It was the only airport able to deliver fuel after Hurricane Michael for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.
And while everything worked well, it could have been otherwise because of the age of the fuel farm.
The county is now seeking $920K of TRIUMPH funds to replace the aging fuel farm as well as 270 thousand dollar from other sources including the Florida Department of Transportation for a back-up generator for the fuel farm.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment