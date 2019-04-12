Friday, April 12, 2019
Franklin County has signed a 111 thousand dollar contract with a company called Dewberry to design the County Road 30A project.
That project will allow the county to resurface and improve about a mile and a half of the Highway reaching from the Gulf County line to Thirteen Mile Road.
The repairs are needed as that portion of road is in bad shape and is hard to drive even in good weather.
It will be a few years before we actually see work begin on the road as construction funds will only become available in 2021.
The money for the project is coming through the Florida Department of Transportation.
