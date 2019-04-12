The City of Sopchoppy will hold its 19th annual Worm Grunting Festival tomorrow.
Worm grunting is an old practice, where a rasp is run over the top of a wooden stake which has been driven into the ground.
The vibrations caused by the rasp running over the top of the stake actually causes earthworms to crawl out of the ground, where they can be picked up to use as bait.
The practice was highlighted on an episode of the “Dirty Jobs” TV show.
The festival begins at 8 Saturday morning with a 5K run with the worms.
The arts and crafts and food vendors will open at 9.
For those of you who want to see worm gruntin’ in action, you need to be in Sopchoppy by 10, the kids competition will start at 10:30.
There will also be a horseshoe championship at the festival as well as a hula hoop contest.
Throughout the afternoon and night there will be live music from 6 different bands.
Even more bands will perform at night when the festival becomes a street dance from 7 to 10 called the Worm Grunters Ball.
You can get a full list of activities and performers on-line at www.wormgruntinfestival.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment