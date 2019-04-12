If you are a Franklin County property owner, remember you can bring storm debris to the county landfill on Saturday without having to pay the tipping fee.
The county is trying to help landowners who still have storm debris from Hurricane Michael by allowing them to bring yard waste to the county landfill on Highway 65 free of charge on Saturdays for the next few weeks.
.
The amnesty program is for property owners only, not for contractors.
The yard trash amnesty Saturdays will run through April the 27th except for April the 20th when the landfill will be closed for Easter.
The landfill is on Highway 65 – it will be open from 830a to 430p on Saturdays for the amnesty program.
You can call the landfill at 670-8167 with any question about the program.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment