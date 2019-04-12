FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Leroy and Lotus are 1 year old Chocolate Beagles and super social, sweet and playful. They are a nice little 20 lbs so would fit in well in most households. They both walk well on leash and love people and other dogs. Come meet our beagles to see if they might be a good fit for your family!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
