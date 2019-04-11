Franklin County Commissioners this month approved a resolution supporting national volunteer week and national volunteer month in Franklin county.
The action was taken at the request of John Solomon who said that he is the volunteer who volunteered to make sure that other volunteers in the county get some well deserved recognition.
He said it was especially important to recognize volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael because of the way the community came together and opened up their doors and it just shows the power that volunteers can have in a community.
National statistics show that there were 63 million volunteers in 2018 who worked an average of 32 hours each last year – which is about 7.9 billion hours.
That's worth about 195 billion dollars.
Commissioner Ricky Jones said we can also not forget all of the people who volunteered to help after the Eastpoint wildfire last summer.
