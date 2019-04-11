The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has a new member.
The Franklin County commission has accepted Lewis Christie of Carrabelle represent the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce on the council.
Lewis is the vice-president of the Carrabelle chamber and owns Christies Cottage Living on Marine Street.
The TDC is a 9 member board which was created in 2004 to help increase tourism to Franklin County – it's funded through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
The board is made up of representatives of the two cities as well as the county commission and people in the lodging industry.
