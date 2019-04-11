The Franklin County Tourist Development council wants to get to know out visitors a little better and are creating a survey to help them do that.
TDC chief John Solomon told county commissioner that the survey will be used at events, visitor centers and around out towns and beaches.
It will ask questions like where visitors are from, why they came and what they expect to spend in certain categories such as food per day and shopping.
Solomon said the information can be used to show the economic impact of tourism as well as help the TDC better focus its advertising.
He said the information will also help local businesses by telling them when people are booking trips, when they should hire extra help, and even what they should be selling.
The survey software is being created by the 2k Webgroup.
The survey will be a permanent program to run continuously for the TDC.
