The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has been awarded a grant through VISIT FLORIDA to help restore the local tourist industry after Hurricane Michael.
VISIT FLORIDA is the state’s official tourism marketing organization.
The Hurricane Michael Tourism recovery grant will fully reimburse the TDC for up to 174 thousand dollars in advertising efforts.
TDC Director John Solomon told county commissioners last month that the money would be used to tell visitors that Franklin County is “open for business.”
The TDC will spend about 70 thousand dollars on production and much of the rest on print, on-line and television advertising.
About 19 thousand dollars is being spent to upgrade the TDC website.
Since February, VISIT FLORIDA has awarded over 1 million dollars to seven tourist development councils for hurricane recovery.
The Gulf County TDC was awarded 250 thousand dollars to help rebuild tourism there.
