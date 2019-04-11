Thursday, April 11, 2019

Hurricane forecasters with Colorado State University have released their annual Spring predictions for the upcoming hurricane season – and expect a quieter than usual season.

They expect 13 named storms this year; five of them hurricanes two of which are major storms with sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.

The probability of a major hurricane making landfall on the U.S. coast this year is 48 percent, compared with the average of 52 percent over the past century.

They say the chances of a hurricane hitting the gulf coast is about 28 percent, the average is 31 percent.

They base their forecast on a stronger El Nino weather pattern which helps create winds that tear the storm systems apart as well as a colder than usual tropical Atlanitc.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June the 1st.


Federal government forecasters will release their prediction for the season in late May.


