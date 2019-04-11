St. Joe Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hello, my name is Bear! I love all humans, even the little ones. Even with having some noisy neighbors I keep it quiet. I am laid back and enjoy going on walks, sometimes I pull but I am getting better on the leash! I love water so much that I even try to swim in my water bucket, by knocking it all over the ground. If you think I would be a good fit for you or your family, contact my humans at SJBHS!
1007 10th St, Port St Joe, FL 32456
(850)-227-1103
http://live.oysterradio.com/
