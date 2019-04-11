Thursday, April 11, 2019

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: April 12-14

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: April 12-14

~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~

Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks and monthly events. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks. 
CentralGilchrist Blue Springs State ParkFriday, April 12: Revel in the beauty of the park during the Santa Fe Springs Plein Air Paintout as artists paint the natural springs in oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastels.
Southeast
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
Saturday, April 13: Challenge yourself and explore the park's various roads and trails during the Diamond Legacy 5K.
Southwest Delnor- Wiggins State ParkSaturday, April 13: Observe the beauty of the park as you race through sand and trails at the Rundurance 5K.
Honeymoon Island
South
Honeymoon Island State ParkSaturday, April 13: Celebrate Earth Day at the park with live music, prize drawings, crafts, live animals and ranger-led nature programs.
Maclay Gardens
Northwest Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State ParkSaturday, April 13: Participants of all abilities can learn about the value of recreation with water-skiing, rock climbing, martial arts and more during Sportsabililty
Fort Clinch
Northeast
Fort Clinch State ParkSaturday, April 13: Journey back to the 1890s and experience Fort Clinch during the Spanish American War.


