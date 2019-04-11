Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: April 12-14
~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~
Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks and monthly events. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks.
CentralGilchrist Blue Springs State ParkFriday, April 12: Revel in the beauty of the park during the Santa Fe Springs Plein Air Paintout as artists paint the natural springs in oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastels.
Southeast Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Saturday, April 13: Challenge yourself and explore the park's various roads and trails during the Diamond Legacy 5K.
SouthwestDelnor- Wiggins State ParkSaturday, April 13: Observe the beauty of the park as you race through sand and trails at the Rundurance 5K.
South Honeymoon Island State ParkSaturday, April 13: Celebrate Earth Day at the park with live music, prize drawings, crafts, live animals and ranger-led nature programs.
NorthwestAlfred B. Maclay Gardens State ParkSaturday, April 13: Participants of all abilities can learn about the value of recreation with water-skiing, rock climbing, martial arts and more during Sportsabililty.
Northeast Fort Clinch State ParkSaturday, April 13: Journey back to the 1890s and experience Fort Clinch during the Spanish American War.
About Florida State Parks, Greenways and Trails
The Florida Park Service is the proud recipient of three National Gold Medals for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, making Florida America’s first three-time Gold Medal winner. The awards were received in 1999, 2005 and 2013 from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association.
Florida’s 175 state parks, trails and historic sites inspire residents and visitors with recreation opportunities and scenic beauty that help strengthen families, educate children, expand local economies and foster community pride. With nearly 800,000 acres, 100 miles of beaches and more than 1,500 miles of multi-use trails, residents and visitors should plan to visit soon and often to enjoy Florida’s natural treasures. Download the Florida State Parks Pocket Ranger® mobile app, available on iTunes and Android Market, to plan your trip and enhance your experience. For more information, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.
